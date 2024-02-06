Marble Hill man arrested

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested a Marble Hill, Missouri, man Sunday night for alleged driving while intoxicated.
A Patrol report stated Aaron Simmons, 46, was taken into custody in St. Francois County, Missouri, shortly after 9 p.m. and cited for driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked.
He was taken to St. Francois County Jail and held for 12 hours.
