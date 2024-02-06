Marble Hill man accused of beating, kidnapping woman

A Marble Hill, Missouri, man faces kidnapping and domestic-assault charges after beating a woman and holding her against her will, police said.
The Cape Girardeau Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on Sunday charged Dale E. Coleman, no age given, with third-degree domestic assault and second-degree kidnapping.
The victim arrived at the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office in Marble Hill shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday and told deputies there Coleman had become violent when she refused to give him money, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by Marble Hill police officer Marc Tragesser.
The victim said Coleman hit her in the face, knocked her down several times and held her inside his residence against her will, Tragesser wrote.
Coleman and the victim were involved in domestic-assault calls on the two days leading up to the assault as well, Tragesser wrote.
Coleman was taken into custody without incident, and his bond was set at $10,000.
