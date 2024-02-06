Marble Hill hires new city administrator

MARBLE HILL, Mo. — In a special meeting last week, the Marble Hill Board of Aldermen hired Michael Johnson as a part-time city administrator at a salary of $30,000.

His employment is effective immediately.

Johnson also has had a contract with the city for the last seven years as a water operator, responsible for inspecting the city’s water and wastewater systems. He will continue to work in that capacity.

Michael Johnson

Through his business as an independent contractor, Johnson, 57, also has worked for the Missouri cities of Greenville, Marquand, Piedmont and Wappapello.

He serves on the board of the Ridgetop Water District in Wappapello, is working with Green and Associates of Malden, Missouri, on water and sewer projects and is working with Marquand in its application for a grant for a water/sewer system.

He holds several certificates from Crowder College near Kansas City, Missouri, and has worked with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and Missouri Rural Water.

Johnson will supervise all city employees and serve in an administrative capacity.

“I’ve been overseeing the water and sewer department behind the scenes for the past seven years,” he said. “I’ve seen a lot of workers come and go through here in the last seven years. I am here to help.”