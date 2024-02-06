Marble Hill Fire Dept. would join fire district under vote proposal

The fire department in the city of Marble Hill, Missouri, would become part of a tax-funded rural fire district under a measure that could come before voters in April.

City officials and the directors of the Woodland Fire District in Bollinger County have endorsed the proposal, said Marble Hill fire chief Calvin Troxell.

Troxell said proponents have collected nearly 400 signatures to put the issue on the ballot.

Voters in the city of Marble Hill and the surrounding area not already in the Woodland Fire District would vote on the measure, which would impose a property tax of 30 cents per $100 assessed valuation.

The measure needs a simple majority to pass, Troxell said.

A tire rests against a Glen Allen fire engine parked off of Highway 34 on Jan. 16, 2018, in Marble Hill, Missouri. BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com

Property owners in the Woodland district already pay the tax, he said.

The tax that would be imposed in Marble Hill and the surrounding area would not take effect until January 2019, Troxell said.

As a result, the district would be operating for a year without the "extra income," he said.

Troxell and Marble Hill assistant fire chief Lucas Simmons said it makes sense to expand the Woodland Fire District because the Woodland and Marble Hill volunteer departments already work together.

Simmons said there is no jurisdictional dispute. "We are here to fight fires," he said.

Marble Hill has 19 volunteer firefighters, which includes the dozen firefighters who work for the Woodland Fire District, Troxell said.

Under the proposal, the city's fire trucks would be turned over to the district. But Troxell said the equipment would continue to be stationed at the Marble Hill fire station.