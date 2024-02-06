Marble Hill fire chief describes city's hydrant system inadequate

MARBLE HILL, Mo. — Using a color-coded map of the city of Marble Hill, Woodland Fire Protection District Chief Calvin Troxell showed the Marble Hill Board of Aldermen how inadequate the city's hydrant system has become over the years.

Troxell told the board Monday he and his department conducted a fire test during December and found the system inadequate for the city's current needs.

Of the 101 hydrants throughout the city's two wards, only nine hydrants were found to be in good working order, Troxell said.

In Ward 1, 22 hydrants were found to be out of order, nine were unable to pump more than 500 gallons per minute, and 31 were not able to pump enough water to be usable. In Ward 2, eight or nine were out of service, 14 pumped below 500 gallons per minute, and 23 of 46 hydrants were not usable.

The system was most likely built in 1938, Troxell said, and is no longer adequate for firefighting. Over the years, structures changed from being made of natural substances to containing more man-made substances, which he said makes fighting fires more difficult.

And, he added, the lines are mostly dead-end lines, which diminishes their effectiveness during heavy use.

"If we have a fire, we will use a tanker," Troxell said. "We will get mutual aid from other fire departments with tankers. We need bigger mains and we need the lines to be engineered for the buildings we have."