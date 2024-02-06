Marble Hill city alderman resigns

MARBLE HILL, Mo. — Ward 1 Alderman Roger Burr resigned his position during a closed session Monday night during a meeting of the Marble Hill Board of Aldermen.
Mayor Trey Wiginton announced Burr’s resignation following the closed session after the board went back into open session. Burr left City Hall during the closed session and declined to comment.
The board went into closed session following regular business to discuss a personnel issue. Taking part in the closed meeting were Police Chief Kristin Nenninger, several Marble Hill police officers, Bollinger County Sheriff Casey Graham, and Chief Deputy Stash Petton.
According to the Missouri Open Meetings Act, matters discussed in a closed session are confidential. Some entries in social media posted earlier called for community residents to come to the meeting to “support a good police officer.” No one spoke publicly prior to and after the closed meeting, and the officer was not named.
Burr’s name is on the April 5 ballot for reelection to his position as Ward I alderman. He is unopposed. It is not known whether his vacant post will be filled by a write-in vote or by appointment.
