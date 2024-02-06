Marble Hill city alderman resigns

MARBLE HILL, Mo. — Ward 1 Alderman Roger Burr resigned his position during a closed session Monday night during a meeting of the Marble Hill Board of Aldermen.

Mayor Trey Wiginton announced Burr’s resignation following the closed session after the board went back into open session. Burr left City Hall during the closed session and declined to comment.

The board went into closed session following regular business to discuss a personnel issue. Taking part in the closed meeting were Police Chief Kristin Nenninger, several Marble Hill police officers, Bollinger County Sheriff Casey Graham, and Chief Deputy Stash Petton.