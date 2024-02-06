Marble Hill church offers supplies, assistance for flood cleanup

First Baptist Church in Marble Hill, Missouri, is offering supplies and assistance for cleanup to Bollinger County residents affected by flooding earlier this week.
According to a Facebook post, the church at 502 Broadway St. has received a large donation of cleaning supplies that are available for those in need.
There is a laundry and shower trailer on-site available for residents of the affected areas.
Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief team is also at the church and taking requests for house clean outs. The team offers help with pulling up flooring and drywall, and also spraying for mold.
Residents can stop by First Baptist Church and apply for assistance through the Red Cross, which is stationed at the church as well.
