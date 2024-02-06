Marble Hill Cakes sets up shop at Jackson location

Marble Hill Cakes, owned by Valeriia Nagornykh, started out in the eponymous Bollinger County town. Now, its moved to a larger location in a larger city at 4215 Highway 72 in Jackson.
Nagornykh launched her bakery in May and was looking to add a new location in August. A property owner from Marble Hill, Missouri, showed her some commercial kitchen space in Jackson.
"I was really excited and really liked the place, so we decided first to open the second place, but because of some issues in Marble Hill ... it wasn't possible," Nagornykh said.
So the new location replaced the old one Sept. 27. Nagornykh said its extra space makes it a more professional setup.
"For (bakers) it's important to have enough freezers, enough refrigerators. Over here, I can expand more and more and still have more space," she added.
Nagornykh has installed equipment such as a fryer and exhaust that allows her to make new products such as malasadas or kolaches. Another new addition is a conveyor that allows her to make cruffins. These puff pastries are exactly what they sound like: half croissant, half muffin.
"Croissant dough is lots of layers of butter mixed with dough, so you have to roll it. If you do it commercially you need equipment. Over there (in Marble Hill) I had no space for it ... over here, it's an entirely new setup," Nagornykh said.
She's still accepting customer feedback, however, as the menu is always shifting. She offers the likes of boba tea, coffee and paninis at the new establishment, as well as an assortment of baked goods.
Nagornykh customizes cakes and makes several kinds of pastries just like she did in Marble Hill. She said her macarons and cinnamon rolls are her best sellers.
"I'm hoping to expand my product line as well whenever I get more employees," she said.
It won't be the only part of the business expanding. An adjacent business plans to move in the near future, and Nagornykh plans to break down that wall and add a cafeteria and more seating.
"We're definitely looking forward to having dine-in," she sad. "In Marble Hill, we had six or eight tables and we'd have people sit. We'd talk to them and see what they liked."
She said she's noticed several Marble Hill regulars stop by since she relocated the bakery. Other customers from Jackson are, over time, becoming regulars as well.
