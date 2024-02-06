All sections
NewsAugust 8, 2017

Many St. Louis businesses sticking with higher minimum wage

ST. LOUIS -- More than 100 St. Louis businesses will keep paying workers at least $10 an hour, even though a law takes effect later this month that rescinds the city minimum wage and returns it to the same wage as the rest of Missouri. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports dozens of restaurants and stores have signed on to a "Save the Raise" campaign to persuade employers to disregard the change back to the state minimum...

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- More than 100 St. Louis businesses will keep paying workers at least $10 an hour, even though a law takes effect later this month that rescinds the city minimum wage and returns it to the same wage as the rest of Missouri.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports dozens of restaurants and stores have signed on to a "Save the Raise" campaign to persuade employers to disregard the change back to the state minimum.

Organizers have threatened boycotts against companies that cut pay.

St. Louis' higher minimum wage was implemented in May.

The Republican-led Missouri Legislature then passed a measure barring local government from enacting minimum wages different from the state minimum.

The St. Louis wage reverts to the state minimum effective Aug. 28.

Story Tags
State News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

