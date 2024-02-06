Many St. Louis businesses sticking with higher minimum wage

ST. LOUIS -- More than 100 St. Louis businesses will keep paying workers at least $10 an hour, even though a law takes effect later this month that rescinds the city minimum wage and returns it to the same wage as the rest of Missouri.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports dozens of restaurants and stores have signed on to a "Save the Raise" campaign to persuade employers to disregard the change back to the state minimum.

Organizers have threatened boycotts against companies that cut pay.