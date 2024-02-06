Many issues on ballot for voters in Scott County

BENTON, Mo. -- Races for the April 6 general municipal election have been established and awaiting voter approval as several cities and school, fire and ambulance districts have issues on the upcoming ballot.

Municipal

Miner

Miner voters must choose one of the two candidates to service as their marshall chief of police for a four-year term: James Buckley and Robyn Merideth. In the race for Ward 1 alderperson, voters will choose between Curtis Arnold and Jimmy D. Thomas Jr. for the two-year term.

Running unopposed are James Alsup, Ward 1, one-year term; and Peggy Holman, Ward 2, two-year term.

Voters in Miner will also decide whether to approve "Proposition A," which is asking voters to impose a city sales tax of (Â½%) one-half percent for the funding of the police department, city administration and general operating costs of the city.

Morley

Voters in Morley will choose two of the three candidates to fill the two, two-year terms for alderman at-large: Brooke Grable (Juden), Gennell Casey and Margaret (Peggy) Belcher. Voters will also decide if the city of Morley shall be authorized to forgo annual election if the number of candidate who filed for a particular office is equal to the number of positions in the office to be filled by the election.

Oran

The only contested race in the city of Oran is for Ward 3 alderman, which is a two-year term. Voters will choose either Richard Randolph or Brenda Cook to fill the position.

Chaffee

Chaffee voters will decide whether to approve a city sales tax of one-half of 1 percent for the purpose of providing funding for storm water control and local parks for the city of Chaffee.

Vanduser

Two candidates have filed for the three available two-year positions on the Vanduser Board of Trustees: Michael Hargrove and Myra Hargrove Lancaster.