Many issues on ballot for voters in Scott County

BENTON, Mo. -- Races for the April 6 general municipal election have been established and awaiting voter approval as several cities and school, fire and ambulance districts have issues on the upcoming ballot.
Miner
Miner voters must choose one of the two candidates to service as their marshall chief of police for a four-year term: James Buckley and Robyn Merideth. In the race for Ward 1 alderperson, voters will choose between Curtis Arnold and Jimmy D. Thomas Jr. for the two-year term.
Running unopposed are James Alsup, Ward 1, one-year term; and Peggy Holman, Ward 2, two-year term.
Voters in Miner will also decide whether to approve "Proposition A," which is asking voters to impose a city sales tax of (Â½%) one-half percent for the funding of the police department, city administration and general operating costs of the city.
Morley
Voters in Morley will choose two of the three candidates to fill the two, two-year terms for alderman at-large: Brooke Grable (Juden), Gennell Casey and Margaret (Peggy) Belcher. Voters will also decide if the city of Morley shall be authorized to forgo annual election if the number of candidate who filed for a particular office is equal to the number of positions in the office to be filled by the election.
Oran
The only contested race in the city of Oran is for Ward 3 alderman, which is a two-year term. Voters will choose either Richard Randolph or Brenda Cook to fill the position.
Chaffee
Chaffee voters will decide whether to approve a city sales tax of one-half of 1 percent for the purpose of providing funding for storm water control and local parks for the city of Chaffee.
Vanduser
Two candidates have filed for the three available two-year positions on the Vanduser Board of Trustees: Michael Hargrove and Myra Hargrove Lancaster.
Scott City
Gary Spinks and Steven Hitt II are vying for the Scott County Ward 3 council position.
Kelly
In the Scott County R-4 "Kelly" School District, voters will choose two of the following candidates to serve a three-year term on the board: Gail Riley, Kindel Ward, Darrin Blunt, Paul Ruff and Robby Lemonds.
Voters will also choose one of the following candidates to fill a one-year term on the board: C.B. Forck and Robert Gill.
Kelso C-7
The Kelso C-7 School District is asking its voters to approve the no-tax increase "Prop KIDS" bond proposal to fund the construction of a gymnasium and special education classroom.
The official ballot language reads: "Shall the Board of Education of the Kelso C-7 School District of Scott County, Missouri, without an estimated increase in the current debt service property tax levy, borrow money in the amount of Two Million One Hundred Thousand Dollars ($2,100,000) for the purpose of providing funds for the site development, construction, equipping, and furnishing of a multi-purpose facility/gymnasium and additional space for special education; to the extent funds are available, complete other improvements to the existing facilities of the District; and issue general obligation bonds for the payment thereof?
If this proposition is approved, the adjusted debt service levy of the School District is estimated to remain unchanged at $0.8500 per $100 of assessed valuation of real and personal property."
Voters who reside in the Scott County Rural Fire Protection District, which has stations in Blodgett, Morley and Vanduser, are being asked to approve "Proposition Safety."
The official ballot language reads: "Shall the Board of Directors of the Scott County Rural Fire Protection District, Missouri, borrow money in the amount of Two Million Seven Hundred Thousand ($2,700,000) for the purpose of providing funds for the acquisition of land, site development, construction, equipping and furnishing of a new firehouse; to complete other remodeling and repair improvements to the existing facilities of the District; to acquire new apparatus and auxiliary equipment to meet current safety standards; and issue general obligation bonds for the payment thereof resulting in an estimated increase to the debt service property tax levy of $0.37 per $100 of assessed valuation? If this proposition is approved, the adjusted debt service levy of the District is estimated to increase from $0.00 to $0.37 per $100 of assessed valuation of real and personal property."
Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Precincts and polling places for Scott County voters are as follows: Sikeston Ward 1, Trinity Gospel Church; Sikeston Ward 2, First Christian Church; Sikeston Ward 3, First Assembly of God Church; Sikeston Ward 4, Cornerstone Baptist Church Family Life Outreach Center; Miner, Miner Police Department/courtroom; McMullin, Eftink Construction; Benton, St. Denis Parish Center; Blodgett, Blodgett City Hall; Chaffee, VFW Post 3127; Commerce, St. Paul United Methodist Church; Diehlstadt-General Baptist Church; Haywood City, Town Building; Kelso, City Hall; Morley, City Hall; New Hamburg, St. Lawrence Parish Center; Oran, Oran Jaycees Building; Scott City, The Front Porch; and Vanduser, City Hall.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.