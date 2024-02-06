Many happy returns keep retailers busy

The wrong size, wrong style, wrong color or simply the wrong gift altogether.

Those were some of the reasons people were returning and exchanging gifts at some of Cape Girardeau's major retailers Thursday, the day after Christmas.

But by and large, employees at store "return" desks said they hadn't been overwhelmed by merchandise returns.

Kerry Taylor of Perryville stocks up on discounted Christmas gift bags Thursday at Hobby Lobby. Jay Wolz

"It's slow compared to what it usually is like (on Dec. 26)," said Connie Mann at the Kohl's customer service counter Thursday morning. "There is usually a line backed up 25 feet right now. That would be the norm."

A co-worker, Alexius Sander, had her own theory. "I guess everyone liked what they got from Santa," she said. "Or people might be waiting until the weekend."

A few blocks away, at Walmart, store representatives said as many as 40 or 50 customers were lined up outside the store waiting for it to open Thursday morning. However, they weren't returning gifts. They were taking advantage of the store's post-Christmas holiday decorations sale.

"They were stocking up for next year," said Walmart employee Emily Prather who helps manage the store's customer service counter. As for gift returns, she said as of late Thursday morning it had been "steady," but "not that bad so far."

Wini Moran of Jackson, right, hands packages of duplicate Christmas gifts to UPS Store employee Taylor Ellison Thursday for shipment to Amazon. In the background, UPS Store employee Stormi Kershaw packs a box of returned gifts for shipment to an online retailer. Jay Wolz

Target store director Matt Gossage said gift returns Thursday were steady, but far from overwhelming. "We've had a steady flow starting when we opened at 7 this morning," he said. "And it's not just returns, but a lot of customers are bringing gift cards they want to use."