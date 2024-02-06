Many Good Things to release new SEMO branded beer

Many Good Things Brewing, in partnership with Southeast Missouri State University, will release a new beer, named SEMO Red, in celebration of the university's 150th anniversary.

The beer, a red ale, will be available Friday, Sept. 8, at Many Good Things, 121 N Water St. in Cape Girardeau, and also Saturday, Sept. 9, at Houck Field during the football game where the Red Hawks will face off against the Lindenwood University Lions.

Nate Saverino, senior associate director of External Affairs in the office of University Advancement, said the beer is named in honor of SEMO Red, a past mascot for the university.

SEMO Red served as the university's mascot from 1986 to 1988, and Saverino said he looked like a "muppet" or "cartoon character."

Saverino said he approached Ray Perez and Andrew Stewart, owners of Many Good Things, to develop the brew.

"The goal was to create a great red ale that people like to drink," Saverino said. "Ray and Andrew's motto is 'Pursuing the Perfect Beer', and I think we found the perfect SEMO beer, or at least the perfect SEMO red ale."

Casey Trierweiler, manager of Many Good Things, described SEMO Red as a smooth and "easy drinking" red ale with a rich, deep auburn color and hints of roasted malt, rye and slight caramel.

SEMO Red is the first in what Saverino called the 1873 Series for Many Good Things.

"The hope and the idea is this is just the first in a long partnership between us and Many Good Things," Saverino said. "We hope to have additional beers with names and designs celebrating SEMO as part of that 1873 series."

However, SEMO Red ale is not the first branded beverage for the university. There is also a whiskey and two coffee roasts.