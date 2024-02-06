Many Good Things to release new SEMO branded beer

Many Good Things Brewing, in partnership with Southeast Missouri State University, will release a new beer, named SEMO Red, in celebration of the university's 150th anniversary.
The beer, a red ale, will be available Friday, Sept. 8, at Many Good Things, 121 N Water St. in Cape Girardeau, and also Saturday, Sept. 9, at Houck Field during the football game where the Red Hawks will face off against the Lindenwood University Lions.
Nate Saverino, senior associate director of External Affairs in the office of University Advancement, said the beer is named in honor of SEMO Red, a past mascot for the university.
SEMO Red served as the university's mascot from 1986 to 1988, and Saverino said he looked like a "muppet" or "cartoon character."
Saverino said he approached Ray Perez and Andrew Stewart, owners of Many Good Things, to develop the brew.
"The goal was to create a great red ale that people like to drink," Saverino said. "Ray and Andrew's motto is 'Pursuing the Perfect Beer', and I think we found the perfect SEMO beer, or at least the perfect SEMO red ale."
Casey Trierweiler, manager of Many Good Things, described SEMO Red as a smooth and "easy drinking" red ale with a rich, deep auburn color and hints of roasted malt, rye and slight caramel.
SEMO Red is the first in what Saverino called the 1873 Series for Many Good Things.
"The hope and the idea is this is just the first in a long partnership between us and Many Good Things," Saverino said. "We hope to have additional beers with names and designs celebrating SEMO as part of that 1873 series."
However, SEMO Red ale is not the first branded beverage for the university. There is also a whiskey and two coffee roasts.
Saverino said the university first partnered with Bob Schooley, owner of The Ground-A-Bout coffee shops with locations in Jackson, Sikeston and Cape Girardeau. Schooley roasts his own blends and created the Red Hawk Roast, which the university's website described as a Brazilian coffee with a "medium roast profile," and it was released in October 2021.
When planning for the university's sesquicentennial celebration began, Saverino said university president Carlos Vargas was invited to help in the creation of the 1873 Anniversary Roast, which was released in March.
"Dr. Vargas is a coffee aficionado," Saverino said. "We wanted a darker roast this time and we let him pick from a few different bean profiles. He chose a Sumatra bean, and The Ground-A-Bout nailed the roast."
The whiskey was the next thing that came to life when Carisa Stark, owner of Mary Jane Bourbon + Smokehouse, introduced Saverino to Brett Wengert, co-owner of Nobletons Distilling House in Union, Missouri.
Saverino said they had tried whiskey samples from a few other distilleries, but "we just didn't like any of them."
"One of the things that I feel really strongly about is if we're going to put our name on it as a university, I want to make sure that it's a quality product, in the same way the university offers a quality education and quality experience," Saverino said. "We didn't want to just slap the logo on something that's inferior."
Saverino said, with the branded products, they preferred to find partners in Missouri and, if possible, with a SEMO connection. He said Wengert, a SEMO alum, and Nobletons perfectly fit the bill.
"Copper Dome Whiskey was released mid-March, and it has just absolutely crushed beyond everybody's wildest expectations," Saverino said.
He said branding projects like the coffee, whiskey and the new SEMO Red ale give the university the opportunity to engage and connect with the Cape Girardeau community and businesses.
Saverino said companies such as Many Good Things pay a "standard" 12% royalty back to the university in the same way as Walmart and other stores do when they sell T-shirts or hats bearing SEMO's logo.
"The royalties go back to the university and are used to advance the brand," Saverino said. "For example, we used those funds, rather than tuition or taxpayer dollars, to put the Red Hawk logo on the street signs around campus, and soon the water tower at Cape County Park North."