All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsSeptember 7, 2023
Many Good Things to release new SEMO branded beer
Many Good Things Brewing, in partnership with Southeast Missouri State University, will release a new beer, named SEMO Red, in celebration of the university's 150th anniversary. The beer, a red ale, will be available Friday, Sept. 8, at Many Good Things, 121 N Water St. in Cape Girardeau, and also Saturday, Sept. 9, at Houck Field during the football game where the Red Hawks will face off against the Lindenwood University Lions...
Danny Walter
A selection of Southeast Missouri State University branded beverages. SEMO Red ale, center, will be released Friday, Sept, 8, by Many Good Things Brewing in Cape Girardeau.
A selection of Southeast Missouri State University branded beverages. SEMO Red ale, center, will be released Friday, Sept, 8, by Many Good Things Brewing in Cape Girardeau.Courtesy of Nate Saverino

Many Good Things Brewing, in partnership with Southeast Missouri State University, will release a new beer, named SEMO Red, in celebration of the university's 150th anniversary.

The beer, a red ale, will be available Friday, Sept. 8, at Many Good Things, 121 N Water St. in Cape Girardeau, and also Saturday, Sept. 9, at Houck Field during the football game where the Red Hawks will face off against the Lindenwood University Lions.

Nate Saverino, senior associate director of External Affairs in the office of University Advancement, said the beer is named in honor of SEMO Red, a past mascot for the university.

SEMO Red served as the university's mascot from 1986 to 1988, and Saverino said he looked like a "muppet" or "cartoon character."

Saverino said he approached Ray Perez and Andrew Stewart, owners of Many Good Things, to develop the brew.

"The goal was to create a great red ale that people like to drink," Saverino said. "Ray and Andrew's motto is 'Pursuing the Perfect Beer', and I think we found the perfect SEMO beer, or at least the perfect SEMO red ale."

Casey Trierweiler, manager of Many Good Things, described SEMO Red as a smooth and "easy drinking" red ale with a rich, deep auburn color and hints of roasted malt, rye and slight caramel.

SEMO Red is the first in what Saverino called the 1873 Series for Many Good Things.

"The hope and the idea is this is just the first in a long partnership between us and Many Good Things," Saverino said. "We hope to have additional beers with names and designs celebrating SEMO as part of that 1873 series."

However, SEMO Red ale is not the first branded beverage for the university. There is also a whiskey and two coffee roasts.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Saverino said the university first partnered with Bob Schooley, owner of The Ground-A-Bout coffee shops with locations in Jackson, Sikeston and Cape Girardeau. Schooley roasts his own blends and created the Red Hawk Roast, which the university's website described as a Brazilian coffee with a "medium roast profile," and it was released in October 2021.

When planning for the university's sesquicentennial celebration began, Saverino said university president Carlos Vargas was invited to help in the creation of the 1873 Anniversary Roast, which was released in March.

"Dr. Vargas is a coffee aficionado," Saverino said. "We wanted a darker roast this time and we let him pick from a few different bean profiles. He chose a Sumatra bean, and The Ground-A-Bout nailed the roast."

The whiskey was the next thing that came to life when Carisa Stark, owner of Mary Jane Bourbon + Smokehouse, introduced Saverino to Brett Wengert, co-owner of Nobletons Distilling House in Union, Missouri.

Saverino said they had tried whiskey samples from a few other distilleries, but "we just didn't like any of them."

"One of the things that I feel really strongly about is if we're going to put our name on it as a university, I want to make sure that it's a quality product, in the same way the university offers a quality education and quality experience," Saverino said. "We didn't want to just slap the logo on something that's inferior."

Saverino said, with the branded products, they preferred to find partners in Missouri and, if possible, with a SEMO connection. He said Wengert, a SEMO alum, and Nobletons perfectly fit the bill.

"Copper Dome Whiskey was released mid-March, and it has just absolutely crushed beyond everybody's wildest expectations," Saverino said.

He said branding projects like the coffee, whiskey and the new SEMO Red ale give the university the opportunity to engage and connect with the Cape Girardeau community and businesses.

Saverino said companies such as Many Good Things pay a "standard" 12% royalty back to the university in the same way as Walmart and other stores do when they sell T-shirts or hats bearing SEMO's logo.

"The royalties go back to the university and are used to advance the brand," Saverino said. "For example, we used those funds, rather than tuition or taxpayer dollars, to put the Red Hawk logo on the street signs around campus, and soon the water tower at Cape County Park North."

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, ...
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful ...
Local NewsSep. 27
Wells to Wallets: How your ballot choice will affect water...
Related
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy