Man's ashes stolen during Kansas City car break-in

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman said she wants her late brother “back home” after a bag containing his ashes was stolen from her car in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reported the theft happened Saturday when Naida Shipp and her fiance went to a doughnut shop with their fathers in the Westport bar and entertainment district. When returning to her car, she found that a backpack containing the ashes of her brother, David Anothony Shipp, was missing.