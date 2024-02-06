Manifolds on Main Street returns to Cape Girardeau

Manifolds on Main Street, billed as the largest annual car show between St. Louis and Memphis, Tennessee, returns to Cape Girardeau on Sunday, Sept. 17.

River City Rodders Car Club and Old Town Cape will host the 45th annual event. More than 250 cars and trucks will be displayed along Main Street and in the downtown parking lot across from Hutson's Big Sandy Superstore.

For spectators, the show will begin at 9 a.m. and run until 4 p.m. and is free to attend.