Manifolds on Main Street returns to Cape Girardeau

Manifolds on Main Street, billed as the largest annual car show between St. Louis and Memphis, Tennessee, returns to Cape Girardeau on Sunday, Sept. 17.
River City Rodders Car Club and Old Town Cape will host the 45th annual event. More than 250 cars and trucks will be displayed along Main Street and in the downtown parking lot across from Hutson's Big Sandy Superstore.
For spectators, the show will begin at 9 a.m. and run until 4 p.m. and is free to attend.
Registration for those wishing to enter their vehicles to be judged begins at 8 a.m. The registration fee for participating vehicles is $20. Proceeds will benefit local not-for-profits.
Trophies will be awarded in more than 30 classes, with classes available for most vehicles built from 1900 through 2023. Special trophies also will be awarded for Rodders' Choice, Old Town Cape's Choice, Best of Show Car and Best of Show Truck. Trophies and other awards will be given out at 3 p.m.
Event T-shirts will be on sale for $20.
For additional information regarding registration and classes, contact Rick Horrell at rhorrell@sdfreight.us or call (573) 388-6536.