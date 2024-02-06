Manifolds on Main Street car show returning to downtown Cape

The largest car show between St. Louis and Memphis, Tennessee, returns to Cape Girardeau on Sept. 18.

The 44th Manifolds on Main Street Car Show presented by River City Rodders and Old Town Cape regularly brings in hundreds of attendees to downtown Cape Girardeau.

For spectators, the show will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is free to attend. Registration for those wishing to enter their vehicles to be judged begins at 8 a.m. The registration fee is $15.

Rodders president Rick Horrell said he enjoys how the show brings people together not just locally, but from all different regions.

"We get so many cars that come in that we don't normally see at the smaller car cruises around," Horrell said.