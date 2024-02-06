Manifolds on Main returns Sept. 19 for 43rd annual car show in Cape

Next month, show cars will once again rev up Cape Girardeau's historic downtown.

On Sept. 19, River City Rodders Car Club and Old Town Cape will host the 43rd annual Manifolds on Main Street Car Show.

Over 250 cars and trucks will line Main Street from Broadway to Meriwether Street and fill the public parking lot across from Big Sandy Superstore.

Manifolds on Main is an open show, according to Old Town Cape board member Chris Danny Essner. Anyone can join, no matter what car they own.

"It can be an antique or a hot rod," Essner said. "We have classes for everything from 1900 all the way up to 2021."

Event organizers will divide the cars into 29 classes. A car in each class will be awarded a trophy. Rodders Car Club and Old Town Cape officials will select vehicles for choice awards. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and judging will start at noon.