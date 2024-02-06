All sections
NewsSeptember 26, 2020

Manhunt underway in Union County, Illinois

Authorities in Union County, Illinois, are looking for a man who is considered armed and dangerous on multiple charges related to child pornography and solicitation of a minor. Union County State's Attorney Daniel Klingemann announced Thursday afternoon an arrest warrant has been issued for Dmitriy Seregeyevic Seleznev...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
Dmitriy Seregeyevic Seleznev
Dmitriy Seregeyevic Seleznev

Authorities in Union County, Illinois, are looking for a man who is considered armed and dangerous on multiple charges related to child pornography and solicitation of a minor.

Union County State's Attorney Daniel Klingemann announced Thursday afternoon an arrest warrant has been issued for Dmitriy Seregeyevic Seleznev.

Seleznev is wanted on a $500,000 bond and has been charged with five counts of child pornography, including one Class X felony charge and four Class 1 felony charges, two counts of Class 2 felony indecent solicitation of a child, two Class 3 felony charges of traveling to meet a minor, and a pair of Class 4 felony counts of grooming.

According to Illinois criminal statutes, grooming occurs when a person uses "an online or internet service, local bulletin board service or other device capable of electronic transmission to seduce, solicit, lure, or entice (or attempt to do any of the foregoing) a child or a child's guardian to commit any sex offense or to otherwise engage in unlawful sexual conduct with a child or with another person believed by the offender to be a child."

Seleznev is described as a while male with brown hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds. According to the Union County State's Attorney's office, he is believed to be driving a 2008 to 2010 black Cadillac passenger car with tinted windows and an Oregon license plate.

Klingemann said Seleznev is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information about Seleznev is asked to contact the Jonesboro, Illinois, Police Department, (618) 833-5500.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

