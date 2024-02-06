Manhunt underway in Union County, Illinois

Authorities in Union County, Illinois, are looking for a man who is considered armed and dangerous on multiple charges related to child pornography and solicitation of a minor.

Union County State's Attorney Daniel Klingemann announced Thursday afternoon an arrest warrant has been issued for Dmitriy Seregeyevic Seleznev.

Seleznev is wanted on a $500,000 bond and has been charged with five counts of child pornography, including one Class X felony charge and four Class 1 felony charges, two counts of Class 2 felony indecent solicitation of a child, two Class 3 felony charges of traveling to meet a minor, and a pair of Class 4 felony counts of grooming.