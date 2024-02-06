All sections
NewsOctober 19, 2021

Managed deer hunt to begin Nov. 1 in parts of Cape Girardeau

Forty hunters will take part in the managed bow hunt from Nov. 1 to Dec. 5 in the City of Cape Girardeau. According to Dustin Ziebold, the city's finance director and designated "deer team lead," large populations of deer pose a public safety hazard for Cape Girardeau...

Monica Obradovic
Deer spotted along Old Sprigg Street Road in Cape Girardeau.
Deer spotted along Old Sprigg Street Road in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

Forty hunters will take part in the managed bow hunt from Nov. 1 to Dec. 5 in the City of Cape Girardeau.

According to Dustin Ziebold, the city's finance director and designated "deer team lead," large populations of deer pose a public safety hazard for Cape Girardeau.

In 2013, the city and Southeast Missouri State University partnered to conduct a deer density survey. The survey found Cape Girardeau hosts 27 deer per square mile, with some pockets of the city hosting more than 100.

From 2020 to 2021, Cape Girardeau had approximately 21 deer-vehicle collisions.

"We have an overpopulation of deer in the city limits," Ziebold said. "What we're doing is utilizing five city properties to try to harvest some of the deer out and lower the populations."

Hunters will remain in Delaware Park (near the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Old Sprigg Street Road) and two areas within Twin Trees Park, Fountain Park and Cape Rock Park (all in the northeast part of the city). Trails in hunting zones will be closed throughout the duration of the hunt.

City staff will begin placing signs at the perimeters of the properties during the last week of October.

This is the first managed deer hunt in the City of Cape Girardeau, according to Ziebold. Voters rejected a managed deer hunt in 2013.

This year, the City Council voted Feb. 15 for a revised deer management program. Council members approved the ordinance with a 4-1 vote.

Earlier this year, a petition in opposition of the ordinance failed to garner enough signatures before a deadline outlined in the city's charter.

All 40 hunters in this year's managed deer hunt were required to have hunter or bow hunter education certification and be older than 18. They attended an orientation Saturday.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

