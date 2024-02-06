Managed deer hunt to begin Nov. 1 in parts of Cape Girardeau

Forty hunters will take part in the managed bow hunt from Nov. 1 to Dec. 5 in the City of Cape Girardeau.

According to Dustin Ziebold, the city's finance director and designated "deer team lead," large populations of deer pose a public safety hazard for Cape Girardeau.

In 2013, the city and Southeast Missouri State University partnered to conduct a deer density survey. The survey found Cape Girardeau hosts 27 deer per square mile, with some pockets of the city hosting more than 100.

From 2020 to 2021, Cape Girardeau had approximately 21 deer-vehicle collisions.

"We have an overpopulation of deer in the city limits," Ziebold said. "What we're doing is utilizing five city properties to try to harvest some of the deer out and lower the populations."