All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsDecember 8, 2017

Man wrongfully imprisoned for years gets full scholarship

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A man who was released from prison after serving 23 years for two murders he didn't commit has been offered a full scholarship to a Kansas City community college. Lamonte McIntyre was offered the scholarship Wednesday by leaders of Metropolitan Community College-Penn Valley...

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A man who was released from prison after serving 23 years for two murders he didn't commit has been offered a full scholarship to a Kansas City community college.

Lamonte McIntyre was offered the scholarship Wednesday by leaders of Metropolitan Community College-Penn Valley.

McIntyre was released from prison in October after Wyandotte County prosecutors dropped charges in a 1994 double murder.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Kansas City Star reports while McIntyre was in prison, he studied for his GED degree and took college courses.

McIntyre is taking classes at a barber academy and hopes to one day open his own salon. He plans to study business at Penn Valley Metropolitan Community College.

Kansas does not offer any compensation to people who are wrongly convicted in the state.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO studen...
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, chari...
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Frid...
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living bo...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 9
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
Jackson chamber presents future plans at Partner Appreciation Luncheon
NewsOct. 9
Jackson chamber presents future plans at Partner Appreciation Luncheon
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape schools face to protect students
NewsOct. 9
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape schools face to protect students
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says at city board meeting
NewsOct. 8
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says at city board meeting
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
NewsOct. 8
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy