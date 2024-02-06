Man with long gun arrested in Cape after alleged threatening behavior

On Monday, Feb. 17, Cape Girardeau Police Department officers responded to a report of a weapon violation in the 1100 block of William Street.
The incident occurred around 10:20 a.m. when officers observed James Combs, 61, carrying a long gun in the 200 block of South Hanover Street. Combs was taken into custody without incident.
During the investigation, officers discovered that Combs had allegedly approached a victim in the 200 block of South Hanover, demanding a cigarette. The victim reported that Combs threatened him by saying, "cigarettes now or else," causing the victim to fear for his life. Combs was subsequently arrested.
Combs has been formally charged by the Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor's Office with a class C felony for unlawful possession of a firearm and a class E felony for unlawful use of a weapon. He is currently being held in lieu of a $25,000 cash-only bond.
