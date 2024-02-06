Man wins $1 million with Cape lottery ticket

But when he began scratching the prize, he started seeing zeroes — and ultimately, a base prize of $10,000.

"I knew what the amount was," he said. "But I thought, 'There's no way.' I got out my cellphone and did the math."

If there was any doubt left in his mind, it disappeared when he scanned the ticket at the retail location's Check-A-Ticket machine, which confirmed he was holding one of two $1 million top-prize winners in the game.

"It was definitely a life-changing moment right then," he said.

There are more than $25.2 million in prizes unclaimed in "100X The Money," including the other $1 million top prize and five $50,000 second prizes.