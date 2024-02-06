Man wins $1 million with Cape lottery ticket

A lottery ticket sold in Cape Girardeau netted its winner $1 million.
The prize came in the state lottery's "100X The Money" scratch-off game, and the ticket was sold at Drury Petroleum, 3276 William St.
According to a release from Missouri Lottery, the winner scratched the ticket in the store after purchasing it, quickly uncovering a "100X" symbol, meaning he had won 100 times the related prize, which remained unscratched.
"I didn't see the amount," he explained. "I just saw that it said '100X.' I was thinking I'd won 100 bucks."
But when he began scratching the prize, he started seeing zeroes — and ultimately, a base prize of $10,000.
"I knew what the amount was," he said. "But I thought, 'There's no way.' I got out my cellphone and did the math."
If there was any doubt left in his mind, it disappeared when he scanned the ticket at the retail location's Check-A-Ticket machine, which confirmed he was holding one of two $1 million top-prize winners in the game.
"It was definitely a life-changing moment right then," he said.
There are more than $25.2 million in prizes unclaimed in "100X The Money," including the other $1 million top prize and five $50,000 second prizes.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.