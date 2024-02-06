All sections
April 12, 2019

Man who left meth in rental car in Missouri sentenced

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A 37-year-old man whose wife returned a rental vehicle with nearly a kilogram of methamphetamine in the trunk has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison without parole.

Milton Tyron McGruder, of Columbia, was sentenced Thursday for possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Employees at Enterprise Rent-a-Car in Columbia found a bag in the vehicle in August 2017. Prosecutors say it contained a Ziploc bag with about 934 grams of meth.

Employees didn't initially see the bag in the spare tire compartment but searched again when the wife called and said a bag with $700 inside was left in the car. She asked if she could rent the vehicle again but was told it had already been rented.

McGruder was arrested when he returned to the business.

