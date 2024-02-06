SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Missouri man who said he killed his wife and in-laws because they "wouldn't leave" entered a guilty plea Thursday in the case.

Jesse Huy, 50, admitted just before his trial was set to begin to three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action in the deaths of 48-year-old Tonya Huy and her parents, 71-year-old Ronald Koehler and 78-year-old Linda Koehler of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Investigators say Huy called authorities in March 2021 to report he killed three family members inside his home near the small town of Strafford in Southwestern Missouri.