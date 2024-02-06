ST. LOUIS -- A Texas man who was part of a romance scam that bilked a Missouri woman out of $1.2 million was sentenced Tuesday to three years in federal prison and ordered to repay the money.

Rotimi Oladimeji, 38, of Richardson, Texas, was sentenced one year after he pleaded guilty to two counts of mail fraud, two counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud, the U.S. Attorney's Office in St. Louis said in a news release.

Oladimeji and two others spotted the victim on the "Silver Singles" online dating site, prosecutors said. Posing as a Belgian national who was a veterinarian and animal behaviorist living in St. Louis, they made plans to meet with her but never followed through.