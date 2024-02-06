Man who fatally shot 3 at Kansas Jewish sites dies in prison

An avowed antisemite who testified he wanted to kill Jews and was sentenced to death after he shot and killed three people at Jewish sites in suburban Kansas City in 2014 has died in prison, the Kansas Department of Corrections said Tuesday.

Frazier Glenn Miller Jr., 80, died Monday at the El Dorado Correctional Facility, where he was serving a sentence for capital murder, attempted murder, assault and firearms convictions.

An autopsy will be performed to determine a cause of death, but preliminary indications were Miller died of natural causes, Carol Pitts, a spokeswoman for the corrections department, said in a news release. She declined to comment further on Miller's death or medical condition.

The corrections department initially said it and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation would investigate Miller's death, which is routine after an inmate dies. The KBI later said it would not investigate the death because Miller "was receiving regular medical care and his death was expected."

In March, Miller's attorneys argued before the Kansas Supreme Court his death sentence should be overturned, in part because they said he should not have been allowed to represent himself in a complex death penalty case.

Miller drove from his home in Aurora, Missouri, determined to kill Jews. On April 13, 2014, he ambushed William Corporon, 69, and his 14-year-old grandson, Reat Underwood, at the Jewish Community Center in Overland Park, Kansas. He then drove to the nearby Village Shalom care center and killed Terri LaManno. Two of the victims were Methodist and the other was Catholic.

Relatives of Corporon and his grandson said in a statement they were neither happy nor sad when notified of the death.

"He stole so much from our family, but he didn't steal our hearts or our dignity," they said in a statement, without naming Miller. "He did not steal our memories, the love that sustains us or the ability to offer forgiveness and kindness in the face of such tragedy."

The Corporon family created the Faith Always Wins Foundation after the killings, in an effort to promote forgiveness, kindness, faith and healing, rather than hate and retribution.

They said the murderer was "rotten to his core" and never asked for the family's forgiveness or expressed regret. But they said he was taught by his father to hate, which drove him to murder.