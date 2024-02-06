Man who died in prison granted executive clemency in Krajcir attack

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. -- The Illinois Innocence Project at the University of Illinois-Springfield announced Monday that Grover Thompson, who was wrongfully convicted in 1981 of stabbing a Mount Vernon woman, and died in prison in 1996, has received executive clemency based on actual innocence by outgoing Gov. Bruce Rauner. Rauner granted the request Friday, a few days before he completed his term.

He was convicted of murder to which Timothy Krajcir confessed. Krajcir, a confessed serial killer, is notoriously known in Cape Girardeau, where he was given 13 life sentences for five murders, seven sexual assaults and a robbery from the years 1977 through 1982.