May 5, 2017

Man who allegedly offered hit-and-run victim money not to call police sought

Cape Girardeau police are searching for a man they believe hit a woman with his car, offered her money to not call authorities and then fled Wednesday. Lori Clippard said she was walking at the intersection of Good Hope Street and West End Boulevard when she was struck by a gold-colored Chevrolet passenger vehicle. The driver then got out and offered her $50 cash and asked her not to call the police before driving away, Clippard said...

Tyler Graef

Cape Girardeau police are searching for a man they believe hit a woman with his car, offered her money to not call authorities and then fled Wednesday.

Lori Clippard said she was walking at the intersection of Good Hope Street and West End Boulevard when she was struck by a gold-colored Chevrolet passenger vehicle. The driver then got out and offered her $50 cash and asked her not to call the police before driving away, Clippard said.

Clippard sustained a broken wrist and broken leg, according to a widely circulated post she made on social media, in which she also shared photos of the suspect's car and an extended hand with money in it.

Though Clippard's photos clearly captured the vehicle's Illinois license plates, police said via Twitter the tags are registered to a different vehicle and so are not of much help in identifying the driver who struck Clippard. The suspect's car was missing the back passenger-side hubcap.

Public-information officer Rich McCall said Thursday evening police had yet to identify the suspect, and the investigation is ongoing. Police urge anyone with information about the suspect car or driver to contact them at (573) 335-6621.

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573)388-3627

Pertinent address:

Good Hope Street and West End Boulevard, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

