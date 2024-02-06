EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. — A man wanted for shooting a police officer Tuesday, Feb. 6, in Granite City, Illinois, was shot and killed following a pursuit into Illinois late Wednesday night, Feb. 8.

Donald J. Friese of Granite City led police on a chase across the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge that eventually ended after Friese became stuck in a field in East Cape Girardeau.

The suspect allegedly barricaded himself in his vehicle with a rifle and fired at the officers, who responded with shots of their own, killing Friese. A video circulating on social media provided audio of the encounter, which began with officers giving commands via loudspeaker and a single gunshot — allegedly fired by the suspect — followed by dozens of gunshots fired in response by police.

"Our officers put their lives on the line in this incident to protect our citizens and, we are beyond happy to report, each of them are going home safe to their families," a Facebook post by the Missouri Fraternal Order of Police-Lodge No. 51 stated. "As we always highlight on our page, Cape Girardeau is safer today because of the work of the members of the Fraternal Order of Police-Lodge 51 and the Cape Girardeau Police Department."

According to a news release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers received an alert about a vehicle being driven by a suspect believed to be linked to an officer-involved shooting from another jurisdiction at approximately 8:33 p.m.