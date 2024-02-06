A 24-year-old inmate, who was transitioning from a man to a woman, killed herself in a Cape Girardeau city jail cell last summer, but police did not disclose the incident to news media or the public at the time.

The incident came to light after an architect involved in the design of the jail section of the new Cape Girardeau police station commented on the situation at a public meeting with Ellsworth County, Kansas, commissioners.

Cape Girardeau police chief Wes Blair said Tuesday that "as with all suicides, we do not do a release unless there is a specific request for the information. The decision not to release was predicated on the incident itself and the location of the incident had no bearing."

The jail death occurred on the evening of June 13, 2017.

Blair said the incident was "the only jail suicide" to occur at the Cape Girardeau lockup in the past five years.

Blair was hired as police chief in June 2013.

Amalia LeAnn Smith, referred to as a female by herself on her Facebook page and by witnesses in the case but as a male by police, was found hanging in a cell, according to an incident report.

The newspaper learned of the death from a Kansas journalist late last week. The reporter covered a presentation by St. Joseph, Missouri, architect Lawrence Goldberg last month in which he discussed the incident.

Goldberg's firm is discussing possible options for renovating, expanding or replacing the Ellsworth County jail, according to the Ellsworth County, Kansas, Independent-Reporter newspaper.

In an article published online Wednesday, the Independent-Reporter quoted Goldberg concerning the death in the Cape Girardeau jail.

"They brought into custody someone who was a cross-dresser, who provides a substantial challenge for a sheriff or a police chief, because physiologically they may not have changed gender, but emotionally they have or psychologically they have. Where do you put them in a jail? Where do you put them in an old jail? The consequences were pretty severe," Goldberg said.

"The night he was brought in, that night, he was beaten to death. The community will now suffer the consequences," the Kansas newspaper quoted Goldberg as saying.

Goldberg suggested the death might not have occurred had the new jail been in place.

Blair said the accusation that Smith was beaten to death is "a flat out lie."

The death was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, which found no wrongdoing on the part of the police department, the chief said.

Blair said some of Goldberg's other statements also were incorrect.

Smith was alone in a cell, according to the police chief.

In addition, Goldberg wrongly indicated the incident occurred recently, Blair said.

The police chief described Smith as transitioning from a man to a woman, but that Smith "still had male parts."

Calls by the Southeast Missourian to Goldberg were not returned. An employee of Goldberg's firm said the architect was sick with the flu.