KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — An 86-year-old Kansas City man will plead guilty Friday to the 2023 shooting of Ralph Yarl, a Black honor student who rang the man’s doorbell by mistake, two people familiar with the case told The Associated Press.

Andrew Lester was scheduled to stand trial next week on charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the shooting of the then 16-year-old, who survived and has since graduated from high school.

Prosecutors said Thursday that Lester would appear in court the next day, but they did not say why or provide additional detail. Two people familiar with the case who requested anonymity to speak in advance of Friday’s hearing told AP that Lester will plead guilty. One of those people said he will plead to a lesser charge of second-degree assault.

Yarl showed up on Lester’s doorstep after he mixed up the streets where he was supposed to pick up his twin siblings.

Lester’s attorney, Steve Salmon, has long argued that Lester was acting in self-defense and that he was terrified by the stranger who knocked on his door as he settled into bed for the night. He did not immediately respond to a phone message from The Associated Press on Thursday.

The shooting shocked the country and renewed national debate about gun policies and race in the U.S.

Yarl testified at an earlier hearing that he rang the bell and then waited for someone to answer for what seemed “longer than normal.” As the inner door opened, Yarl said, he reached out to grab the storm door.