Man threatened Menards security officer with stolen knife, police say

Police say security-camera footage shows an Oak Ridge man stole a 5-inch folding knife from Menards and threatened the store’s loss-prevention officer with it.

The suspect fled the store before being captured later with friends who also were arrested on drug charges.

The man took out the knife and swung it at the officer, although the blade was not extended, police said.

Cape Girardeau police arrested Christopher Daniel Overy, 29; Kelly George Overy, 33, of Oak Ridge; and Amber Lynn Thiele, 28, of Cape Girardeau after a traffic stop Friday afternoon on Interstate 55.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Christopher Overy with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and possession of a controlled substance.

His bond was set at $25,000, cash only.

Kelly Overy was charged with first-degree robbery, and his bond was set at $25,000, cash only.

Thiele was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $2,500 cash or surety.

Christopher Overy stole a folding knife and two LED flashlights about 3 p.m. Friday by concealing the items in his clothes and walking out of the store, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by Cape Girardeau police officer Shane Bourbon.

Menards’ loss-prevention officer confronted Christopher Overy, Kelly Overy and Thiele in front of the store, Bourbon wrote.

Christopher Overy tried to push the officer but fell to the ground, according to the statement.