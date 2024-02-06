Man taken into custody on felony warrant

A Poplar Bluff, Missouri, man was taken into custody Saturday on a felony warrant.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report stated Jerome Vlume, 57, was taken into custody in Wayne County, Missouri, on a felony Butler County, Missouri, warrant for possession of a controlled substance and for alleged possession of a controlled substance.
He was taken to Wayne County Jail where he remained.
