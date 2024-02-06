Man suspected of shooting deputy, trooper surrenders

Patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson said it began when gunfire erupted as two troopers and a Carter County deputy were approaching a home on Route M to serve an eviction notice. The deputy, who was hit in the leg, groin and chest, was pulled to safety by one of the troopers. He was flown to St. Louis for treatment for injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

The other trooper was shot in the shoulder and his bulletproof vest and was released from a hospital after receiving treatment.