NewsAugust 17, 2019

Man suspected of shooting deputy, trooper surrenders

VAN BUREN, Mo. — Authorities say a man suspected of shooting and wounding two law enforcement officers has surrendered after a seven-hour standoff in southern Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced around 5 p.m. Friday in a Tweet the standoff had ended...

Associated Press
Members of law enforcement block Route M at Van Buren, Missouri, after a Carter County deputy and a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper were shot and wounded Friday morning.
Members of law enforcement block Route M at Van Buren, Missouri, after a Carter County deputy and a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper were shot and wounded Friday morning.Michelle Friedrich ~ Daily American Republic

VAN BUREN, Mo. — Authorities say a man suspected of shooting and wounding two law enforcement officers has surrendered after a seven-hour standoff in southern Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced around 5 p.m. Friday in a Tweet the standoff had ended.

Patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson said it began when gunfire erupted as two troopers and a Carter County deputy were approaching a home on Route M to serve an eviction notice. The deputy, who was hit in the leg, groin and chest, was pulled to safety by one of the troopers. He was flown to St. Louis for treatment for injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

The other trooper was shot in the shoulder and his bulletproof vest and was released from a hospital after receiving treatment.

Local News
