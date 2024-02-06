Man sues over police-chase injuries

ST. ANN, Mo. -- A man is suing a St. Louis suburb and its police department after suffering serious injuries in a collision that resulted from a police chase this summer.

Brent Cox, 55, filed a lawsuit against St. Ann and its police department in August, alleging negligence that includes violation of local and state traffic laws.

Cox was one of at least five people hospitalized after a police chase ended in a four-vehicle crash June 6. He wasn't the person police were pursuing.

Cox alleged he was driving home from work when he was struck. He said he suffered a broken spine and ankle, cracked ribs and a lacerated liver from the crash.

"I didn't ask for none of this," said Cox, adding that he now can hardly walk, has problems eating and can't afford to live on his own.