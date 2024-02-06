All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 11, 2017

Man sues over police-chase injuries

ST. ANN, Mo. -- A man is suing a St. Louis suburb and its police department after suffering serious injuries in a collision that resulted from a police chase this summer. Brent Cox, 55, filed a lawsuit against St. Ann and its police department in August, alleging negligence that includes violation of local and state traffic laws...

Associated Press

ST. ANN, Mo. -- A man is suing a St. Louis suburb and its police department after suffering serious injuries in a collision that resulted from a police chase this summer.

Brent Cox, 55, filed a lawsuit against St. Ann and its police department in August, alleging negligence that includes violation of local and state traffic laws.

Cox was one of at least five people hospitalized after a police chase ended in a four-vehicle crash June 6. He wasn't the person police were pursuing.

Cox alleged he was driving home from work when he was struck. He said he suffered a broken spine and ankle, cracked ribs and a lacerated liver from the crash.

"I didn't ask for none of this," said Cox, adding that he now can hardly walk, has problems eating and can't afford to live on his own.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The lawsuit alleged officers were on a pursuit eastbound out of St. Ann and into St. Louis traveling above the speed limit, failing to use flashing lights and a siren, and failing to discontinue the chase "when it became apparent that chasing the vehicle created a danger to the public."

Police Chief Aaron Jimenez said he doesn't want to see anyone injured during a chase, but that officers won't sit idle if a suspect doesn't pull over.

"It would be easy to sit back and not chase anybody and not do police work. But do you feel good letting suspects get away with crime?" Jimenez asked.

The department has trained officers on new technology officials believe will decrease the number of chases and expects to start using the devices this week. The StarChase technology is a GPS tracking device that officers can discharge from the police vehicle with a console or remote launch key that attaches to a suspect's vehicle.

Jimenez said the technology will allow officers to monitor the vehicle from afar and reduce the potential for accidents.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy