Man sues over elderly mom's death at Missouri nursing home

FLORISSANT, Mo. -- The son of an 88-year-old Alzheimer's disease patient sued the suburban St. Louis nursing home where he said his mother died after being left in a tub for eight hours.

Steven Moreland alleges in the St. Louis County lawsuit filed July 5 that Lois Moreland's March 2016 death was the result of negligence by the St. Sophia Health & Rehabilitation Center in Florissant, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages accuses St. Sophia of putting profits above health care by deliberately understaffing its 240-bed nursing home.

"When there are not enough staff members to care for residents, it creates an environment where employees are trying to do too many things that they forget about putting a resident in a bathtub and end up leaving her there for over eight hours," Steven Moreland's lawyer, David Terry, told the newspaper.

Terry said Lois Moreland was "unable to comprehend her circumstances or fend for herself because there were not enough employees to meet the needs of each resident. And as a result, Lois Moreland paid the price."