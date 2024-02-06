All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 17, 2017

Man sues over elderly mom's death at Missouri nursing home

FLORISSANT, Mo. -- The son of an 88-year-old Alzheimer's disease patient sued the suburban St. Louis nursing home where he said his mother died after being left in a tub for eight hours. Steven Moreland alleges in the St. Louis County lawsuit filed July 5 that Lois Moreland's March 2016 death was the result of negligence by the St. Sophia Health & Rehabilitation Center in Florissant, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported...

Associated Press

FLORISSANT, Mo. -- The son of an 88-year-old Alzheimer's disease patient sued the suburban St. Louis nursing home where he said his mother died after being left in a tub for eight hours.

Steven Moreland alleges in the St. Louis County lawsuit filed July 5 that Lois Moreland's March 2016 death was the result of negligence by the St. Sophia Health & Rehabilitation Center in Florissant, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages accuses St. Sophia of putting profits above health care by deliberately understaffing its 240-bed nursing home.

"When there are not enough staff members to care for residents, it creates an environment where employees are trying to do too many things that they forget about putting a resident in a bathtub and end up leaving her there for over eight hours," Steven Moreland's lawyer, David Terry, told the newspaper.

Terry said Lois Moreland was "unable to comprehend her circumstances or fend for herself because there were not enough employees to meet the needs of each resident. And as a result, Lois Moreland paid the price."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The county's medical examiner's office attributed the death to natural causes, citing heart disease.

The nursing home is run by Creve Coeur, Missouri-based Midwest Geriatric Management, which owns 22 locations in Iowa, Wisconsin, Oklahoma and Missouri.

Messages left Saturday by The Associated Press with Midwest Geriatric Management's legal department were not returned.

Lois Moreland's health issues included Alzheimer's, dementia, depression, heart disease, hypertension, muscle weakness and difficulty walking. Terry said Steven Moreland believes despite his mother's poor health, she would not have died that day if she hadn't been abandoned in the whirlpool.

After Moreland's death, government inspectors determined St. Sophia residents were in immediate jeopardy -- the most severe status given to nursing homes. St. Sophia was fined $39,260 and required to file a "plan of correction."

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 22
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after...
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick a...
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orde...
NewsNov. 21
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy