Man 'struck' by bullet in Cape; not injured

A motorist on Benton Street in Cape Girardeau was struck by a bullet Saturday, March 2, but was not injured in the incident.
According to authorities, the man was driving a van when a bullet entered through the rear window. It passed through the back of the driver’s seat and struck him in the back, though it lacked enough force at that point to break the man’s skin.
