NewsDecember 10, 2022

Man stabbed Friday in Cape

One man was stabbed Friday afternoon in Cape Girardeau, police said. Cape Girardeau Police Department officers responded to the 400 block of North West End Boulevard at 1:13 p.m., Cpl. Ryan Droege, public information officer for CGPD, said. The man who was stabbed was treated by EMTs at the scene. A suspect was placed in custody...

Nathan English
A police officer holds a roll of evidence tape while investigating a shooting that left one man dead in a car in the 900 block of S. Benton Street in Cape Girardeau Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. (Tyler Graef ~ Southeast Missourian)
A police officer holds a roll of evidence tape while investigating a shooting that left one man dead in a car in the 900 block of S. Benton Street in Cape Girardeau Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. (Tyler Graef ~ Southeast Missourian)

One man was stabbed Friday afternoon in Cape Girardeau, police said.

Cape Girardeau Police Department officers responded to the 400 block of North West End Boulevard at 1:13 p.m., Cpl. Ryan Droege, public information officer for CGPD, said. The man who was stabbed was treated by EMTs at the scene. A suspect was placed in custody.

Droege said the stabbing was an isolated incident stemming from a disagreement.

