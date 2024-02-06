Man stabbed Friday in Cape

One man was stabbed Friday afternoon in Cape Girardeau, police said.
Cape Girardeau Police Department officers responded to the 400 block of North West End Boulevard at 1:13 p.m., Cpl. Ryan Droege, public information officer for CGPD, said. The man who was stabbed was treated by EMTs at the scene. A suspect was placed in custody.
Droege said the stabbing was an isolated incident stemming from a disagreement.
