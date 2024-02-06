All sections
NewsMay 29, 2020

Man shot Wednesday at Boulevard Apartments in Cape Girardeau

A man was shot and transported by ambulance Wednesday night, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann. He was unable to provide further information about the victim's status or injuries at this time. "Officers are busy actively working the scene and [the] ambulance just arrived," Hann stated...

Ben Matthews
A male victim is loaded into the back of an ambulance as emergency personnel respond to the scene of a shooting Wednesday night at Boulevard Apartments, 45 S. West End Blvd., in Cape Girardeau.
A male victim is loaded into the back of an ambulance as emergency personnel respond to the scene of a shooting Wednesday night at Boulevard Apartments, 45 S. West End Blvd., in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS

A man was shot and transported by ambulance Wednesday night, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann. He was unable to provide further information about the victim's status or injuries at this time.

"Officers are busy actively working the scene and [the] ambulance just arrived," Hann stated.

Shortly after 10:15 p.m., emergency personnel from the Cape Girardeau police and fire departments were seen surrounding Boulevard Apartments at 45 S. West End Blvd.

Caution tape was seen placed around the rear parking lot on the west side of the apartment complex, where officers were observed to have placed multiple evidence markers and recovered at least one shell casing. A sign in the rear parking lot stated the area to be under video surveillance.

This is a developing story and more information will be reported as it becomes available.

