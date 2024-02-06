Man shot Wednesday at Boulevard Apartments in Cape Girardeau

Shortly after 10:15 p.m., emergency personnel from the Cape Girardeau police and fire departments were seen surrounding Boulevard Apartments at 45 S. West End Blvd.

Caution tape was seen placed around the rear parking lot on the west side of the apartment complex, where officers were observed to have placed multiple evidence markers and recovered at least one shell casing. A sign in the rear parking lot stated the area to be under video surveillance.

This is a developing story and more information will be reported as it becomes available.