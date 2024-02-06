Man shot multiple times in Cape apartment

An adult white male was located with multiple gunshots to the torso Wednesday morning, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann.
Police responded around 10 a.m. to 652 South Spring St. regarding a call of shots fired.
When officers arrived on scene they located the male in a second floor apartment, Hann said.
Hann said he considered the man's condition to be "life threatening" and he was transported by ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center.
"At this time, apparently there are no direct witnesses who are on scene that we know of," Hann said at the scene. "And the suspects fled the scene."
Hann said there were multiple people in the parking lot and area from whom police were trying to gather information. But he said there wasn't "enough information to give out a helpful alert to the public at this time."
"There's no reason for us to believe that there's still a threat to public safety in this area right now," Hann said.
Hann said anyone in the public with any information is encouraged to come forward.