All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsDecember 12, 2019
Man shot multiple times in Cape apartment
Adult male shot multiple times Wednesday morning in Cape Girardeau An adult white male was located with shot multiple gunshots to the torso Wednesday morning, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann. Police responded around 10 a.m. to 652 South Spring St. regarding a call of shots fired...
By Jacob Wiegand ~ Southeast Missourian
Cape Girardeau police Lt. Darren Estes holds a door as Cape Girardeau police Patrolman Andrew Simmons uses a camera following a shooting Wednesday at 652 South Spring St. in Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau police Lt. Darren Estes holds a door as Cape Girardeau police Patrolman Andrew Simmons uses a camera following a shooting Wednesday at 652 South Spring St. in Cape Girardeau.Jacob Wiegand

An adult white male was located with multiple gunshots to the torso Wednesday morning, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann.

Police responded around 10 a.m. to 652 South Spring St. regarding a call of shots fired.

When officers arrived on scene they located the male in a second floor apartment, Hann said.

Hann said he considered the man's condition to be "life threatening" and he was transported by ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"At this time, apparently there are no direct witnesses who are on scene that we know of," Hann said at the scene. "And the suspects fled the scene."

Hann said there were multiple people in the parking lot and area from whom police were trying to gather information. But he said there wasn't "enough information to give out a helpful alert to the public at this time."

"There's no reason for us to believe that there's still a threat to public safety in this area right now," Hann said.

Hann said anyone in the public with any information is encouraged to come forward.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 25
A Missouri man has been executed for a 1998 murder. Was he g...
NewsSep. 25
Tropical Weather Latest: Fast-moving Hurricane Helene is exp...
NewsSep. 25
Back with the Chiefs, running back Kareem Hunt wants to prov...
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryProvide FeedbackContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy