Man shot multiple times in Cape apartment

An adult white male was located with multiple gunshots to the torso Wednesday morning, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann.

Police responded around 10 a.m. to 652 South Spring St. regarding a call of shots fired.

When officers arrived on scene they located the male in a second floor apartment, Hann said.

Hann said he considered the man's condition to be "life threatening" and he was transported by ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center.