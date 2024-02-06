Man shot, killed by homeowner during apparent burglary near Festus

FESTUS, Mo. — A homeowner fatally shot a man who apparently was trying to break into his home early Thursday, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.

Jefferson County sheriff's deputies who were called to a home near Festus about 1:40 a.m. Thursday found 36-year-old Wayne D. Roam of House Springs dead on the porch, according to court documents.

The homeowner said he heard a knock on his door and got his gun when he saw someone was shaking the doorknob as if to enter the home, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.