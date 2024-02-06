All sections
NewsSeptember 17, 2021

Man shot, killed by homeowner during apparent burglary near Festus

FESTUS, Mo. — A homeowner fatally shot a man who apparently was trying to break into his home early Thursday, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said. Jefferson County sheriff's deputies who were called to a home near Festus about 1:40 a.m. Thursday found 36-year-old Wayne D. Roam of House Springs dead on the porch, according to court documents...

Associated Press

FESTUS, Mo. — A homeowner fatally shot a man who apparently was trying to break into his home early Thursday, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.

Jefferson County sheriff's deputies who were called to a home near Festus about 1:40 a.m. Thursday found 36-year-old Wayne D. Roam of House Springs dead on the porch, according to court documents.

The homeowner said he heard a knock on his door and got his gun when he saw someone was shaking the doorknob as if to enter the home, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

When he opened the door, one of two men sprayed mace inside the home, prompting the homeowner to fire his weapon before locking the door, according to court documents.

Deputies arrested two men who they saw driving away from the area. The men had conflicting stories about why they were in the area and deputies noticed stains believed to be blood on one of the men's shirts, charging documents said.

One of the men, 29-year-old Sean Ramsey of Festus was charged with second-degree murder because a death occurred during a crime, charging documents said. He was also charged with first-degree burglary and third-degree assault.

The homeowner was not arrested.

