NewsNovember 18, 2020

Man shot in leg early Monday morning

A Monday morning shooting left a Cape Girardeau man injured, police said. Sgt. Joseph Hann of Cape Girardeau Police Department said officers responded to the 2700 block of Lynwood Drive shortly after 2 a.m. Monday and found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound in one of his thighs...

Southeast Missourian

A Monday morning shooting left a Cape Girardeau man injured, police said.

Sgt. Joseph Hann of Cape Girardeau Police Department said officers responded to the 2700 block of Lynwood Drive shortly after 2 a.m. Monday and found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound in one of his thighs.

The man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hann said officers have identified all parties involved and detectives are investigating the incident.

Local News

