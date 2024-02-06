Man shot in leg early Monday morning

A Monday morning shooting left a Cape Girardeau man injured, police said.
Sgt. Joseph Hann of Cape Girardeau Police Department said officers responded to the 2700 block of Lynwood Drive shortly after 2 a.m. Monday and found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound in one of his thighs.
The man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Hann said officers have identified all parties involved and detectives are investigating the incident.
