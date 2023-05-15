Man shoots brother in Poplar Bluff Walmart parking lot

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — A verbal dispute escalated into a non-lethal shooting Saturday night, May 13.
Lt. Josh Stewart with the Poplar Bluff Police Department said the shooting occurred around 10 p.m. It began as an argument between two brothers in the parking lot of Walmart Supercenter, 333 S. Westwood Blvd. The dispute escalated until one brother — identified as Rodger Rice, 39, of Poplar Bluff — allegedly shot the other in the leg and fled the scene.
The victim was transported to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center for treatment and then transferred to a Cape Girardeau hospital.
Rice was located Sunday morning, May 14, and taken into custody. He was at the Butler County jail on charges of first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. The charges are pending formal filing by the Butler County prosecutor.
The investigation is ongoing.
