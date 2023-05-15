Man shoots brother in Poplar Bluff Walmart parking lot

The victim was transported to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center for treatment and then transferred to a Cape Girardeau hospital.

Rice was located Sunday morning, May 14, and taken into custody. He was at the Butler County jail on charges of first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. The charges are pending formal filing by the Butler County prosecutor.

The investigation is ongoing.