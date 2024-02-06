All sections
October 30, 2021
Man seriously hurt in crash in Scott County
SIKESTON, Mo. -- A 53-year-old man sustained serious injuries in a two vehicle accident at 4:43 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and Highway FF. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Ralph W. Weight, 63, of Doniphan was operating a 2017 International ProStar truck northbound when it made a left turn into the path of a westbound 2008 GMC Yukon operated by Herbert A. Brown, 53, of Sikeston...
SIKESTON, Mo. -- A 53-year-old man sustained serious injuries in a two vehicle accident at 4:43 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and Highway FF.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Ralph W. Weight, 63, of Doniphan was operating a 2017 International ProStar truck northbound when it made a left turn into the path of a westbound 2008 GMC Yukon operated by Herbert A. Brown, 53, of Sikeston.

Brown was taken by Air Evac to a hospital in Cape Girardeau.

