Man sentenced to prison in machine gun case

A Cape Girardeau man who was caught with a fully automatic Glock pistol was sentenced to 51 months in prison Monday.
Kaydence K. Robertson, 21, was found to be in possession of the weapon during a traffic stop for speeding on Oct. 23, 2022, according to a news release from the Eastern District Court of Missouri. The gun was found in a backpack on the floor of the driver’s seat. The backpack also contained marijuana, suspected crack cocaine as well as the modified weapon. A 3D-printed “switch” turned the gun into a fully automatic weapon, meaning bullets would continue to fire as long as the trigger was pulled.
Robertson pleaded guilty in February to one count of possession of a machine gun.
U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp handed down the sentence. The case was investigated by Cape Girardeau Sheriff’s Office and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Shelton was the assigned prosecutor.
