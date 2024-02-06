All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 15, 2023

Man sentenced to prison in machine gun case

A Cape Girardeau man who was caught with a fully automatic Glock pistol was sentenced to 51 months in prison Monday. Kaydence K. Robertson, 21, was found to be in possession of the weapon during a traffic stop for speeding on Oct. 23, 2022, according to a news release from the Eastern District Court of Missouri. ...

Bob Miller avatar
Bob Miller
story image illustation

A Cape Girardeau man who was caught with a fully automatic Glock pistol was sentenced to 51 months in prison Monday.

Kaydence K. Robertson, 21, was found to be in possession of the weapon during a traffic stop for speeding on Oct. 23, 2022, according to a news release from the Eastern District Court of Missouri. The gun was found in a backpack on the floor of the driver’s seat. The backpack also contained marijuana, suspected crack cocaine as well as the modified weapon. A 3D-printed “switch” turned the gun into a fully automatic weapon, meaning bullets would continue to fire as long as the trigger was pulled.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Robertson pleaded guilty in February to one count of possession of a machine gun.

U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp handed down the sentence. The case was investigated by Cape Girardeau Sheriff’s Office and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Shelton was the assigned prosecutor.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 17
Copper dome installation complete
NewsDec. 17
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Tr...
NewsDec. 17
SEMO REDI updates highlight Jackson Board of Aldermen meetin...
NewsDec. 17
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of De...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
NewsDec. 17
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
NewsDec. 17
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
NewsDec. 17
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
NewsDec. 17
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car crash involving patrol car
NewsDec. 16
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car crash involving patrol car
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for drainage work
NewsDec. 16
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for drainage work
Police report 12-14-24
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy