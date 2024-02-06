Man sentenced to prison in machine gun case

A Cape Girardeau man who was caught with a fully automatic Glock pistol was sentenced to 51 months in prison Monday.

Kaydence K. Robertson, 21, was found to be in possession of the weapon during a traffic stop for speeding on Oct. 23, 2022, according to a news release from the Eastern District Court of Missouri. The gun was found in a backpack on the floor of the driver’s seat. The backpack also contained marijuana, suspected crack cocaine as well as the modified weapon. A 3D-printed “switch” turned the gun into a fully automatic weapon, meaning bullets would continue to fire as long as the trigger was pulled.