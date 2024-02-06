All sections
NewsMay 16, 2023

Man sentenced to prison for 2020 shooting in Cape Girardeau

A release from Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker said Judge Scott Lipke sentenced Myron Andrews, 26, to 20 years in prison for first-degree assault, four counts of second-degree assault and felon in possession of a firearm...

Southeast Missourian

A man has been sentenced to prison in connection with a 2020 shooting.

A release from Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker said Judge Scott Lipke sentenced Myron Andrews, 26, to 20 years in prison for first-degree assault, four counts of second-degree assault and felon in possession of a firearm.

The shooting occurred Jan. 26, 2020, at River Banquet Club, 631 S. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau. A private party was being held at the venue, and police had established a presence outside the venue because of past violent incidents at the location.

At about 1 a.m., surveillance video showed Andrews removing a handgun from his front hoodie pocket and firing at a victim.

The crowd attempted to exit the building, but a bottleneck prevented them from leaving, and Andrews was caught up in this group, according to the statement. He dropped his gun "on the foot of a Cape Girardeau police officer who had taken up position at the door."

Officers located the victim who had 13 gunshot wounds — three to his right forearm/elbow, two to his stomach, four to his groin, three to his right leg and one under his left armpit.

First assistant prosecuting attorney Angel Woodruff handled the case for prosecutors.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

