Man sentenced to prison for 2020 shooting in Cape Girardeau

At about 1 a.m., surveillance video showed Andrews removing a handgun from his front hoodie pocket and firing at a victim.

The crowd attempted to exit the building, but a bottleneck prevented them from leaving, and Andrews was caught up in this group, according to the statement. He dropped his gun "on the foot of a Cape Girardeau police officer who had taken up position at the door."

Officers located the victim who had 13 gunshot wounds — three to his right forearm/elbow, two to his stomach, four to his groin, three to his right leg and one under his left armpit.

First assistant prosecuting attorney Angel Woodruff handled the case for prosecutors.