Man sentenced to 210 months on drug-related charges

A Missouri man has been sentenced to more than 17 years on drug-related charges.
James M. Judd, 31, of Chesterfield was sentenced to 210 months on one count of felony conspiracy to possess marijuana with intent to distribute, one count of felony possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and one count of felony interference with commerce by robbery.
According to court records, in November 2018, Judd and two others robbed a Ripley County marijuana dealer with a short-barreled shotgun, taking marijuana and firearms while accidentally injuring one of the partners in the robbery. Judd and the two others drove to a home in Illinois, where the three were arrested by Illinois State Police.
