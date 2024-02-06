All sections
NewsMay 26, 2017
Man sentenced to 10 years in prison in child molestation case
Southeast Missourian

A Sikeston, Missouri, man pleaded guilty Thursday in Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court in Jackson to one count of child molestation in the first degree.

Judge Michael Gardner sentenced Donnie Richard Nance Jr. to 10 years in prison.

As part of the plea agreement, a second count of child molestation was dismissed, said Julia Koester, Cape Girardeau County assistant prosecuting attorney.

Charges were filed in November 2015 against Nance.

Nance, 40, pleaded guilty to molesting the 4-year-old daughter of a Cape Girardeau woman with whom he was living and forcing the girl to perform oral sex.

The incident occurred in a bathroom of the Cape Girardeau home between July 27, 2013, and July 27, 2014.

As for the dismissed count, Nance was accused of molesting the girl’s brother in 2013 or 2014 in the same home when the boy was about 5 or 6 years old.

