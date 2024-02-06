Man sentenced seven years in prison for punching young boy in the face

Cedric Charles Moore Jr. of Cape Girardeau has been sentenced to seven years in prison for the assault of a 12-year-old street dancer last July.

Moore pleaded guilty to second degree assault May 10, according to court records.

The assault was captured on video.

The video shows the 12-year-old dancing on the corner of Main Street near Independence Street in downtown Cape Girardeau.

About a minute into the footage, the video shows Moore, 28, step out of a black SUV stopped in the street. The 12-year-old danced until Moore moved behind then to the side of him and swung his first into the 12-year-old's face. Moore then ran back to the car and sat in its passenger seat before the driver sped away.

The dancer suffered a nosebleed and minor concussion, but is fine now, according to Fingerprint Dance Studio instructor Micheal Crank-Curry. He still dances at Fingerprint Urban Dance Studio and has participated in competitions.