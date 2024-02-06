All sections
September 7, 2021

Man reportedly shot in Cape

A man was shot in Cape Girardeau at about 3 p.m. Monday afternoon, according to a witness at the scene. The incident occurred at a residence on the corner of North Park Avenue and Themis Street. The witness said a man was shot once and suffered what appeared to be a non-life-threatening wound in his torso...

Rick Fahr
Cape Girardeau investigate at the scene of a Monday afternoon shooting. The incident occurred near the intersection of North Park Avenue and Themis Street. A witness at the scene said one man suffered a gunshot wound to his torso that did not appear to be life-threatening.
Cape Girardeau investigate at the scene of a Monday afternoon shooting. The incident occurred near the intersection of North Park Avenue and Themis Street. A witness at the scene said one man suffered a gunshot wound to his torso that did not appear to be life-threatening.Rick Fahr ~ Southeast Missourian

A man was shot in Cape Girardeau at about 3 p.m. Monday afternoon, according to a witness at the scene.

The incident occurred at a residence on the corner of North Park Avenue and Themis Street.

The witness said a man was shot once and suffered what appeared to be a non-life-threatening wound in his torso.

Cape Girardeau police take custody of a handgun and ammunition at the scene of a Monday afternoon shooting. It was unclear if the firearm was the one used in a shooting that left a man with a gunshot wound to the torso. According to a witness at the scene, the wound did not appear to be life-threatening.
Cape Girardeau police take custody of a handgun and ammunition at the scene of a Monday afternoon shooting. It was unclear if the firearm was the one used in a shooting that left a man with a gunshot wound to the torso. According to a witness at the scene, the wound did not appear to be life-threatening.Rick Fahr ~ Southeast Missourian

Cape Girardeau police were observed taking a handgun and ammunition into custody, but it was unclear if the weapon was the one used in the shooting.

