Man reportedly shot in Cape

A man was shot in Cape Girardeau at about 3 p.m. Monday afternoon, according to a witness at the scene.
The incident occurred at a residence on the corner of North Park Avenue and Themis Street.
The witness said a man was shot once and suffered what appeared to be a non-life-threatening wound in his torso.
Cape Girardeau police were observed taking a handgun and ammunition into custody, but it was unclear if the weapon was the one used in the shooting.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.