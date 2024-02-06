Man pleads not guilty to planting fake bomb at Mo. Walmart

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A 33-year-old Missouri man has pleaded not guilty to charges related to a suspicious package being found in a southwest Missouri Walmart. Arif Rahman pleaded not guilty Tuesday to making a terroristic threat after a January incident at a Nixa Walmart. KOLR-TV reported court documents say Rahman told police another Walmart employee gave him a black box with two blinking lights. A witness told police Rahman put the box on a storage rack to scare someone. Ten people were evacuated from the store and traffic in the area was shut down for 2.5 hours. Police said the box was a black battery pack with two red blinking LED lights and zip ties. Rahman will be back in court April 4.